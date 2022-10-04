LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say the mother of a girl shot on Doe Run Drive Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

According to investigators, Keiundrea Davis is now facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Police say they responded to the home in the 11000 block of Doe Run Drive, just off Chicot Road in south Little Rock to find the girl injured in the shooting. Only three hours later officials with LRPD confirmed that the girl died because of those injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.