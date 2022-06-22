LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting outside a Little Rock gentlemen’s club that left one person injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were alerted to the shooting after a man arrived at a local emergency room with three gunshot wounds in his back.

During an interview with the officers, the man said he was shot while he was in the parking lot outside of Boss Riders, located at 3320 Mabelvale Pike. Detectives and crime scene crews responded to that location and began searching for evidence.

Police noted that they found a window shot out at the business.

There were no other reports of any other injuries in this incident and police have not released any information on any potential suspects in the case.

This investigation is ongoing.