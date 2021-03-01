LRPD: Man injured after shooting in Kroger parking lot Sunday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 23-year-old man was found shot in the stomach in the parking lot of the Kroger near the intersection of Rodney Parham and West Markham on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the victim around 3:50 p.m. where they were able to apply pressure to the wound until they were able to transport him to a nearby hospital.

The victim told investigators that he was supposed to meet a man in the parking lot, was instead shot by the suspect who then left.

A worker at Kroger heard the shots being fired and was able to locate the victim before contacting police.

The victim went into surgery soon after arriving at the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.