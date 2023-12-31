LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after an officer was injured and a person was shot Sunday night.

Officers said that the incident happened at the Walmart on Baseline Road around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they discovered two people with injuries, a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and an officer who was also injured.

Police officials said that the officer fired his weapon in self-defense.

Officials said that both the man and the officer were transported to the hospital.

The man suffering from gunshot wounds later died from his injuries.

Police said that the officer’s injuries are non-life-threatening, the cause of his injuries has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.