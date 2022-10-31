LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An early Sunday morning incident was the 70th homicide in Little Rock for 2022, and now police leaders are speaking out on the killings seen this year in the capital city.

Officers responded to a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday near York Drive where they found a man, later identified as 34-year-old David Royal of Jacksonville, with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Royal died at the scene, and officers said a suspect in the shooting, 40-year-old Avreyon Carter of Little Rock, was in custody and faced a charge of first-degree murder.

Royal’s death was recorded as the city’s 70th homicide of the year, putting 2022 into a tie with 1993’s record with more than two months left before the calendar turns over.

LRPD Interim Chief Wayne Bewley will hold a press conference Monday, with a department spokesperson saying the chief would address Little Rock reaching the grim milestone and discuss the homicide cases seen in the city this year.

The press conference is scheduled for noon, and a live stream will be available in the video player above.