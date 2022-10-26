LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say a juvenile was injured during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the male juvenile was in possession of the car at a park in southwest Little Rock when the carjacking happened.

Officers say the mother of the juvenile took him to a nearby hospital around 3 p.m. where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the vehicle has not yet been recovered and no arrests have yet been made.

Little Rock police are continuing to investigate.