LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are investigating two homicides Monday morning.

Little Rock Police were called to Lombardy Lane initially about an assault around noon Monday.

When officers arrived, they found 71-year-old, Cathy Smith, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident was a result of domestic violence.

Logan Smith, 34, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being helped at Pulaski County Detention Center.

Neighbor to Cathy Smith, Patrick Ragar, said he was shocked by the news and spoke about what kind of lady Cathy Smith was.

“Just a beautiful person inside and out… would do anything for anybody. They know a lot of people and a lot of people would say the same thing as me, and that know her even better, but just a deep down sweet-hearted, loving woman,” said Ragar.

Police have not released the relationship between Cathy and Logan Smith.

Just four hours earlier, Little Rock Police first responded to a shooting around 8:30 a.m. on Whispering Pines Drive.

They found a man shot in his driveway. He has not been identified and nobody has been arrested at this time.

Police do not believe both homicides are connected and the investigations are still ongoing.