Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, a person arrived at a Little Rock hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to their hip.

Hospital officials told police that the wound is non-life-threatening.

Investigators are still trying to determine where the actual shooting took place and develop a possible suspect.

This is a developing story.