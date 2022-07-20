LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Homicides in Little Rock increased after two Tuesday night shootings leave two men dead.

According to LRPD, they were notified at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night of a shooting at 1801 Reservoir Road.

When officers arrived, they found the man who had been killed.

Little Rock Police also says at around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, a man arrived at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital after being shot and later died from his injuries after receiving medical attention.

Officials are still working to figure out where that shooting took place as they continue to interview witnesses.

LRPD adds that they aren’t ruling out the possibility of these two shootings being related as the investigation is ongoing.

Several people that live in the area of Reservoir Road said Tuesday night was the first time they’ve experienced a killing happen in the area.

These two shootings mark the city’s 45th and 46th homicide of the year.

If you have any information, contact the Little Rock police department.