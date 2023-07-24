LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Monday morning, the Little Rock Police Department began a homicide investigation after they found a person dead.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an “assist medical” call at the 800 block of East Roosevelt Road at 6:37 a.m. The location used to be the address of a Family Dollar.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they found 26-year-old Joseph Cessor unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Police officials have not released any additional details on matters surrounding the death or a possible suspect at this time.

Officials have said they took Cessor’s body to the coroner’s office where they could determine the cause of death.

Todd Prince said he works as a service manager for Carrier Commercial Service next door to where the homicide happened, he adds he never expected there would be a homicide.

“We felt that the area is not probably the safest anyway, but we have not had a homicide in the area, it’s something new for us,” Prince said.

Prince said that he has worked in the area for 10 years and there has always been a police presence in the area.

“Typically, we don’t have anyone here late at night stuff like that and we have security on the building.” Prince stated. “The only problem we have had is we have had several busted windows in the past.”

Prince says it’s normal for strangers to be around both buildings.

“There’s homeless people in the area all the time, going up and down the street in front of and behind we have them behind our building,” Prince said.

Prince believes the violence in the city needs to end.

“I think Little Rock it seems like it is ramping up, it used to be Pine Bluff a lot, but it’s now Little Rock,” Prince stated.