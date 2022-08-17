LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police investigating an overnight shooting involving a pregnant woman, along with her 5-year-old daughter.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of South Fillmore Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said the woman told them she was sleeping on the couch in the home when they woke up to gunfire.

The woman was found to be struck in the left arm and abdomen, and the girl was struck in the buttocks. The woman then told police she is four months pregnant.

Both mother and daughter were then transported to a nearby hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

Police say a witness described seeing a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed toward Pierce Street just after hearing shots.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.