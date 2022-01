LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead and police are now investigating the case as a homicide after the victim was found near a Little Rock Park.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The man died after being critically injured near Meriweather Park, which is a short distance from North University and Cantrell Road.

There is no word yet on who is responsible for the man’s death.

More information is expected later, according to the Little Rock Police Department.