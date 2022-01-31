LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police held a news conference Monday following a weekend with multiple violent shooting incidents that left one person dead and many others injured, including an infant.

There were four shootings total, one on Friday and three on Saturday.

The shooting that turned deadly happened on University Avenue near Interstate 630 around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Two other people were also hurt in that incident.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4200 block of West 24th Street where one person suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police noted that the ShotSpotter activation indicated 30 shots fired from an automatic rifle and another eight shots from a handgun at that incident.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police say the victims of another shooting flagged down officers after they went to a local emergency room after being hit by gunfire.

On Saturday, two people, including a baby, were hurt when shots were fired from inside a vehicle at a car wash on Asher Avenue.

Witnesses said they feel the violence is on par with how things have been going in Little Rock and that it makes them feel uneasy.

“Things like this, it doesn’t really give you a lot of comfort for things in the future,” witness Jeremy Peppas said.