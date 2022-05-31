LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department are holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the investigation into a weekend shooting that left a 7-year-old dead.

Investigators said Chloe Alexander of Pine Bluff was with her family on their way to the Little Rock Zoo Saturday morning when gunfire hit the family’s car, hitting and killing the child.

On Sunday, department officials said the gunfire was believed to be from a dispute between acquaintances, and a day later one of those people, Kenjata Daniels Jr., was identified as a person of interest in the shooting.

This killing was just a part of a spike in violence over the weekend in the capital city. The Little Rock Police Department reported at least six separate shooting incidents from Saturday through Sunday.

Interim LRPD Chief Crystal Young-Haskins is expected to give updates on these cases during the 3 p.m. briefing. A livestream of the news conference will be available in the video player at the top of this page.