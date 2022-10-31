LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department leaders say it’s “frustrating” reaching the 70th homicide of the year, matching the 1993 record-high. They’re also urging for the public’s help in solving this year’s unsolved homicide cases.

During a news conference Monday, LRPD interim chief Wayne Bewley said out of the 70 homicides this year, 46 have been solved. However, 17 remain unsolved, he adds how vital it is to have the community help with information that could assist in solving the cases.

“It is no secret that the police alone can’t solve this problem, which is why we’re asking for the community’s help,” said Bewley.

We spoke with Steve Mayfield back in April after his grandson Dolan Goff was shot while trying to break up a fight. Investigators said he was found in a red Dodge Ram on the 2900 block of Springer Blvd. just a mile from his home

“He was a good boy, wasn’t he? Yes, he was. We’re going to miss him,” said Mayfield.

Cyrus Walker of Little Rock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Goff’s death.

However, for the family members of Lawrence Parker who was stabbed and later died in February outside his family home in Southwest Little Rock, they were waiting when we spoke with them in February and still are to find the person responsible.

“My uncle died in the broad daylight in the snow, with the sun out, there were witnesses,” said Jasmine Lightner.

Bewley, said the 2022 homicides differ from the 1993 murders, which “had a different feel,” because the shootings in 1993 were generally gang-related, while the recent homicides are more people who know each other.

Bewley says the department continues to patrol target crime areas and have weekly intelligence briefings.

“To determine if there’s anything that we’re seeing that we can intervene in or anything additional on top of comm stat that we can do to address violent crime,” said Bewley.

The interim chief also explained in 1993 LRPD reported 76 homicides to the FBI but after using the FBI standards only 70 were counted as six were determined to be justified.

The same could happen to this year’s homicides, as Bewley says seven homicides files out of the 70 have been sent to the prosecutor for review.

“It’s very likely some [of the 2022 homicides] will be ruled justified,” said Bewley

The interim chief says the most important thing right now is for listeners who have any information regarding the 17 unsolved homicides to use the Little Rock Police Department app or call 501-371-INFO could be used to provide tips to the police anonymously.