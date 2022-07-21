LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have confirmed that two Tuesday night shootings on Reservoir Road were connected.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Beacon Hill Apartments just after 9:45 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, police said they found 25-year-old Deandre Jones with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

While investigating the incident, police said they were notified that another shooting victim was dropped off at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Police said the unknown victim died from his injuries.

Both victim’s bodies were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and positive identification.