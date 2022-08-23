LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in the River Market Friday afternoon.

According to officials with the Little Rock Police Department, Darien Williams is now facing first-degree criminal mischief and terroristic act charges.

Two people were arrested Friday after gunfire was heard in the area with buildings and vehicles hit. The arrests were made quickly with Little Rock officers having lunch in the area during the incident.

Investigators said a third person, now identified as Williams, who was suspected to be involved was seen fleeing the area, losing a neon green shoe in the process. Surveillance video captured that man moments later in the area.

Williams is being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.