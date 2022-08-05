Markistan Gines booking photo – Image courtesy of the Little Rock Police Department

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Whispering Pines Drive on Monday.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Markistan Gines is now facing capital murder charges in the killing of 65-year-old Daniel Felton.

Police say the wife of the victim found him laying in the driveway of their home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Felton was pronounced dead soon after and his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The death marked the 48th homicide of the year.