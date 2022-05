LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man wanted in a July 2021 Little Rock deadly shooting has been arrested in Houston, Texas.

According to investigators, Cedric Qualls was extradited back to Little Rock and is now facing a capital murder charge in the July 3 shooting death of Keyeon Dukes.

Dukes was found dead in the overnight hours near the 7500 block of Interstate 30.

On July 25 a 15-year-old was also arrested in connection to the death of Dukes and was charged with capital murder.