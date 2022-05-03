LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting Monday afternoon on Scott Hamilton Drive.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 28-year-old Ever Rodas Urbina was taken into custody and is now facing a charge of capital murder in the shooting that happened around 3: p.m. in the 8500 block of Scott Hamilton.

Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Scott Hamilton Drive

No information has been released on the identity of the victim.

Little Rock police confirm that this was the 28th homicide in Little Rock of 2022.