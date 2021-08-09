LRPD: Armed man orders Taco Bell worker to hand over cash in nacho bag

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at a Taco Bell in southwest Little Rock.

According to police, the robbery happened Saturday at the Taco Bell located on Geyer Springs at approximately 9:44 p.m.

According to a police report, the suspect went through the drive through window and handed the worker a handwritten note. Police say that he suspect then told the worker to put money in nacho bags or he was going to be killed. According to police, the note said that the suspect would return in five minutes.

The report stated that 15 minutes after the suspect did not return, the police were contacted. The report also noted that the suspect had a black handgun in his lap at the time of the robbery, but it was not pointed at the worker.

The suspect of the robbery is unknown, but according to police, he was driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.