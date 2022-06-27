LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New records from the Little Rock Police Department show that a series of weekend shootings left at least five people injured.

Police reported that the first shooting left a 15-year-old and 20-year-old injured Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Prosper Apartments located at 2100 Rebsamen Park Road.

According to the police report, the 20-year-old victim told officers that they were entering an apartment when gunshots rang. The 20-year-old told officers that he was shot in the hand and buttocks, according to the report.

Officers said the 15-year-old told them that he, a 14-year-old and two others were playing video games inside the apartment when bullets started to come through the front door.

Authorities said that none of the victims gave information on a possible suspect.

The police report showed that a 20-year-old was shot while driving on Wright Avenue Sunday just after 3:45 p.m. The victim told officers that another driver began shooting at her, striking her in the left side of her body, police said. The victim’s condition has not been released.

Just a few minutes later, police said they responded to Children’s Hospital for a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand. Police said the victim did not cooperate with detectives on the incident.

Law enforcement at the hospital told Little Rock police that video footage showed the victim running to the hospital, possibly being dropped off nearby.

Police reported another shooting on West 65th Street around 7:20 p.m. Sunday that left an 18-year-old man injured. The report said that the victim was in a vehicle that attempted to chase and steal another vehicle. Police said the chase ended in a crash. During the incident, police said the victim was shot in the neck but is stable.