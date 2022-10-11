LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley.

As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98.

One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, I don’t like coming home, things all shot up, all bullet holes.”

Early Tuesday afternoon, just after 3:00 p.m., Little Rock Police received multiple shots fired calls from an alley off Johnson and Booker streets.

“This is not the first time this has happened. I just don’t like, I want it all to stop. hoping and praying that something will be done, and all of this would stop,” said the woman who lives in the area.

Police said three people were wounded.

The woman who lives in the area said her daughter was at home at the time of the shooting.

“She done called me and said I’m safe momma I’m safe, but I don’t know what it’s like outside. I’m safe,” said the woman living in the area.

She said her daughter described it like, “gunshots. gunshots, there’s a lot of them momma. It sounds like it’s on the front. I said it’s not on the front baby. I know where it is it’s in the back. stay in the floor”.

That moment as a mom she said was gut-wrenching. “It is… It is… It is,” said the woman who lives in the area.

She said she was not surprised to hear about the violence. “If we go two months without it happening, it’s great,” she said.

She and her daughter are begging for the violence to end.

“She was in the floor, she let me know she was in the floor laying down the whole time. She said “mom is it going to ever stop?” I don’t know,” said the woman who lives in the area.

Police said two of the victims are in critical condition and the other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information about this incident, Little Rock Police urge you to contact them immediately.