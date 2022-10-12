LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured.

Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries.

Officers say the shooting happened at about 4:43 p.m.

#BREAKING: Little Rock Police: Shooting victim on W. 12th Street has died, marking the city's 65th homicide of 2022 — officially tying the cities total number of 2021 homicides. #ARNews https://t.co/mst2O4RD0W — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) October 13, 2022

This marks the 65th homicide for 2022, which officially ties Little Rock’s 2021 homicide numbers.

This is a developing story; we will update you as more information is released.