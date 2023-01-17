LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Details released from the Little Rock police show that a man shot and killed a woman before killing himself Monday evening.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Epernay Circle at 7:26 p.m. Dispatchers told officers that the caller said that two people were dead downstairs, according to police.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Stacy Petty dead from a gunshot along with Nathan Petty dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both victims were 45 years old.

Officials with the LRPD said that both bodies were taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab.