LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After being shot at a Little Rock mall over the weekend, police say a 16-year-old boy sought treatment Tuesday night for a bullet in his right leg.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the teen told officers that he and his cousins were at the Park Plaza Mall Sunday around 12:30 p.m. He told officers that a man approached him and asked him if he was, calling the teen by name — the name being redacted from the police report due to it being a juvenile. The teen agreed it was his name before walking away, according to the police report.

The report said that the 16-year-old told officers that a man wearing a ski mask started to fight him as he was walking out of the mall.

After being knocked down, police said the victim told them that the suspected shooter took out a “black 9mm handgun” and shot him in the leg.

The victim said he did not go to the hospital Sunday because he thought that the bullet only grazed him, police said. Officers said that the bullet made an entrance wound but did not make an exit wound.

The report said that doctors told the victim that the bullet was still located in his calf.