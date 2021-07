LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have confirmed an arrest was made in connection to the death of a man on July 3 in Little Rock.

Police said they have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the death of Keyeon Dukes who was found dead after a shooting near the 7500 block of interstate 30 on Saturday, July 3.

ARREST UPDATE pic.twitter.com/JfDXrospuW — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 26, 2021

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.