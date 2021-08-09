LRPD: 11 shell casings found after argument leads to gunfire near nightclub

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police detectives are investigating after 11 shell casings were found after a reported fight outside a nightclub.

Police said they were alerted to the shots fired after a ShotSpotter activation near Club 428, in the 4700 block of Asher Avenue, just after 2 a.m. Monday.

According to the police report, the victim was taking a picture next to a vehicle when the alleged gunman got into an argument with the victim.

Little Rock police said the victim drove away and that is when shots were fired.

Officers noted 11 shell casings were found outside the nightclub.

Police listed a 27-year-old woman as the suspect in the report but as of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made.