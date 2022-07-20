LITLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Tuesday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, detectives were notified that a victim arrived at Arkansas Children’s Hospital shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers said that the victim received medical attention, but later died from his injuries. Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said that updates will be provided as they become available.