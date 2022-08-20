LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock crime report shows violent crime is down from last year, but homicide rates are soaring.

Eighteen shootings in Little Rock this past weekend, left three dead and three injured.

“I mean it’s just scary. Something like that I don’t think has ever happened here before,” said Little Rock resident, Sabrina Gloson.

The Little Rock Crime Report shows data from Jan. 1 of this year to Aug. 15.

Violent crime [Aggravated Assault, Forcible Rape, Homicide Offenses, and Robbery] is down 4% this year, but homicides are up 24% this year, compared to 2021.

“People are scared. It doesn’t feel safe. Even at the mall, they were fighting at the mall, like it’s ridiculous. People need to control the anger, and then the random shootings with the road rage, it’s just getting bad,” stated Glosen.

According to police records, the deadliest year in Little Rock was in 1993 with 70 total homicides.

With 4 months of the year left, people are wondering if we will reach those numbers again.

“It looks like we are going to surpass, it’s going to get bad. I don’t think, I mean, I think we will surpass that,” said Glosen.

Little Rock Police said that of the 51 homicides we are currently at, 12 are still unsolved.

People in the city are begging for change.

“More policing maybe? A lot more communication from the neighborhoods that some of these people come from. Instead of the whole, I’m not going to say anything because I know that person, that’s my cousin, that’s my friend, that’s my whoever. Pick up the phone, call and be honest,” said Glosen.

