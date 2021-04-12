LR police still searching for Saturday shooting suspect who has history of crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LR police are on the hunt for a suspect who managed to get away from police custody after a Saturday night shooting on Bass Pro Drive.

The 12th Street District Sally port is supposed to help transport people into the station but it wasn’t used this weekend. LRPD said it should’ve been.

Keaton McGee was detained following a homicide outside the outlets of Little Rock Saturday, where a carnival was going on, but when he asked for medical attention, McGee was able to run away while handcuffed.

Wanted for Escape!



Keaton McGee was detained after the shooting as a possible suspect at Bass Pro Drive. While at Major Crimes, he was escorted out of the building after requesting medical treatment and escaped from officers and medical staff. pic.twitter.com/f8jWSYvKjp — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 11, 2021

“Any time someone requests medical assistance we have to render that aid. Medical assistance was later called, during the escort out of the building to the medical assistance is whenever the escape occurred. Obviously, it’s going to be an internal review about that incident,” Eric Barnes, Little Rock police said.

When asked why they didn’t use the sally port police spokesperson Eric Barnes said that it should have been.

“We think it should’ve been utilized and going forward today in meetings, it’s something that’s being passed down to all officers,” Eric Barnes, Little Rock police said.

This isn’t the first time McGee has gotten away, he slipped under a fence to escape from a juvenile detention center in 2019.

Court records show he was released on bond on March 31st, after he was arrested for aggravated assault following a shooting at Otter Creek.

“We know there’s some point of some type of disagreement before the shooting. We don’t know if this happened weeks prior, days prior – so that’s part of the investigation.” Barnes said.

Authorities describe the teen as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with a short, Afro-style haircut and if anyone sees him they are asked to call 911.