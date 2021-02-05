LR Police: Man shot in the leg while driving on Col. Glenn

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police responding to shots fired call in the 6300 block of Col. Glenn on Thursday night discovered a man who had been shot in the leg.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

The victim said he was shot in the leg while driving when someone opened fire on his vehicle.

After being shot the victim fled his vehicle and sought safety at a nearby gas station until police arrived.

Officers were able to transport the man to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said he had no idea who shot at him, but shell casings were located on scene.

