LR community reacts to multiple stabbing attacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Neighbors in Little Rock are on high alert after Little Rock Police noticed similarities in a series of fatal stabbings.

The Little Rock Police Department is saying the suspect is wanted in multiple knife attacks that apparently occurred at random between August 2020 and April 2021.

The attacks were centered around Little Rock’s Midtown area, happening on South Gaines, 12th Street, 19th near Marshall and Wright Avenue. Officials note the assaults happened between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

“Being stabbed is very intimate act you have to get very close up to a person,” said Rachel Miller, who lives near S. Gaines St.

According to LRPD, in August 2020, a victim was found stabbed to death on S. Gaines St.

“That is kind of creepy to know that someone will just come up and randomly stab you,” said Miller.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association says they are working to alert everyone in the area of the possible danger.

“It is horrifying. I know that we are a tight knit community– so my first thought was let me make sure everyone is aware,” said Brenda Stallings, with the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

Stallings says they are urging people who live alone to be extra cautious and will be making checks on the elderly.

“Because of Coronavirus, we were not running in groups as much– so running by myself– I will think twice about it,” said Stallings.

Neighbors say until LRPD can catch the serial killer who investigators say is responsible for three deaths in the area, they will not be walking alone.

“I think just being aware of your surroundings and just safety in numbers. When you are out– walk with someone,” said Miller.

Little Rock Police are asking everyone in the area to review their home surveillance video on the morning of the stabbings.

2200 S. Gaines—8/24/2020 1:00 a.m.

4218 W. 12 St.—9/23/2020 2:00 a.m.

19th St and Marshall—4/11/2021 3:00 a.m.2710 Wright Avenue—4/12/2021 6:33 a.m.