LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been nearly a year for a family in Little Rock who still has no answers into the disappearance of their missing loved one.

The family of 64-year-old Larry Stewart said that no one has heard or seen him since Dec. 1, 2022, after he was dropped off at his home.

Stewart’s sister, Glenda Stewart Miller, said shortly after they didn’t hear from him and called the Little Rock Police Department, detectives found some of his belongings still at his home.

Stewart said since he went missing they have done multiple search parties in the area and the last one was in July.

“The last search party, clothes were found and some of those clothes were Larry’s clothes and the state of the clothes were horrible,” she said “We did contact Little Rock Police who took the clothes.”

Miller and officials with Little Rock police said there still are no updates into the case.

“I’m feeling lost, really I feel lost,” Miller said.

Miller said Stewart had medical issues that affected his walking and as the months have passed, she fears something bad happened.

“With knowing Larry, I know he is no longer here because he would have reached out to us by now,” Miller said.

Stewart’s niece Capricia Polk said Stewart was the family member who called every day.

“He called telling jokes, talking,” Polk said. “I just miss him.”

Both of them hope someone comes forward with answers.

“I just want to know what happened. We will probably never find out why it happened, but I want to know what happened.” Miller said. “I want justice for him and that’s what I’m striving for, justice for Larry.”

Miller said they’re planning a commemorative service in Stewart’s honor on Saturday. Miller said that doesn’t mean they’re giving up. They still want justice and answers.

LRPD officials said Stewart is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen in Little Rock. Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact detectives at 501-404-3016. Callers can remain anonymous.