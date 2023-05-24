LONOKE COUNTY, Ark – A Lonoke Public School District employee is fired after she is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The district board voted to terminate 35-year-old Promise Nicole Ingle on Tuesday. The district says she worked as a paraprofessional.

Ingle was arrested by Lonoke County deputies Monday and is facing charges of sexual indecency with a child and tampering. The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said investigations first began in March, as they looked into possible inappropriate communications between Ingle and a juvenile.

Following the arrest, the Lonoke Public School District posted this statement on social media:

“The Lonoke School District is aware an arrest was made involving a school employee. The board voted earlier this evening to accept the recommendation for termination of this employee from Superintendent Senn. Mr. Senn ensures that the safety and well-being of all our students will remain a top priority.”

Ingle was released from the Lonoke County Detention Center Wednesday morning. Her court date is set for July 24.