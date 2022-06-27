LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – A Lonoke County man will spend the next three decades in prison after being convicted of possessing child pornography.

According to a release from the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, 56-year-old Nathan Williams pleaded guilty to possessing “numerous” pictures and videos of child pornography.

Williams was arrested in April of 2021 by state special agents assigned to the AG’s Cyber Crimes Division.

Investigators said they found a cellphone belonging to Williams on which was found more than 1,000 pornographic images and video showing child sexual abuse. In some cases, the investigators noted, the children were younger than the age of 5.

“Each time these horrific photos are shared by these predators, the children are revictimized,” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in the release. “Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement officers and legal team, Williams has pleaded guilty to possession and will now spend years in jail for his predatory and illegal actions.”

After his guilty plea, Williams was sentenced to 30 years in prison with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, with 10 years to be suspended. Williams will also register as a sex offender.