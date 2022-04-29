LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two men from Little Rock and three from Woodson are facing federal charges in connection to a methamphetamine conspiracy in Arkansas.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, 48-year-old Richard Smith and 22-year-old Enrique Salazar-Pacheco, both of Little Rock, were arrested Wednesday on federal drug conspiracy charges.

State officials said that two federal officers were conducting surveillance as part of an ongoing investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking organization that involved Smith and Salazar-Pacheco.

As the agents were attempting to leave the rural area, state officials said that 50-year-old Jackie Davidson of Woodson fired multiple shots at the officers, striking their vehicle several times.

U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross announced that Smith, Salazar-Pacheco and 46-year-old Abelardo Gonzalez, also of Woodson, are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

He also noted that Smith and Salazar-Pacheco are also individually charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and Gonzalez is charged with being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

Ross said that Salazar-Pacheco is also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Davidson is facing charges of using a firearm to assault a task force officer from the Drug Enforcement Administration and a Special Agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, according to a release from Ross’ office.

Ross added that Davidson is also facing charges of using a firearm during a crime of violence as well as attempted murder of federal officers.

According to the release, 43-year-old Jose Alonso Mena Moreno of Woodson is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as being illegally present in the United States.

Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said that event though arrests were made during this investigation, federal partners did not stop there.

“Criminals do not follow city limit boundaries, so we identified the source of these narcotics in Southwest Little Rock, where those who were supplying narcotics to citizens of Searcy were taken off the streets,” Hernandez said.