Little Rock Sees Rise in Bank Robberies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say bank robberies are up this year from the past two years.

Unlike bank robberies, aggravated and commercial robberies are down.

Last year, there was only one bank robbery.

In 2016, there were four bank robberies in Little Rock.

So far this year, there have been eight bank robberies. Seven of the eight have been solved.

Police say as we head into the holidays, the numbers could jump even more.

Police plan to keep a close eye out.

"We'll want to keep on focusing on those areas, the time of day that banks are open and business hours on the weekends when they're open," says Officer Eric Barnes with LRPD. "Our patrol is definitely going to be paying attention to those banks and looking out for suspicious people."

Officer Barnes says they're hoping making an arrest in the latest bank robbery will help to keep those numbers down.

Police say one of the suspects arrested was responsible for two of the bank robberies so far this year.