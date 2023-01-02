LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock residents said loud fireworks were the least of their concerns over the weekend, as some New Year’s Eve celebrations featured firearms. Little Rock Police said at least one person was arrested after officers responded to a shots fired call.

Gwen Combs lives in the Hillcrest neighborhood in Little Rock. Last year, a celebratory bullet struck her home.

“We actually covered our window with a sheet of plywood this year because the bullet that struck our house was less than 10 feet from where we were sleeping last year,” Combs said.

Combs said she and her dog suffered traumatic experiences from that moment. A police investigation resulted in no leads, and no charges have been filed at this point.

A year later, no bullets hit the home, but shots still rang out. In an eight-minute video recorded by Combs, dozens of shots can be heard nearby.

“I would say it was more intense this year even than last year,” Combs said.

Little Rock Police warned the public Saturday that celebratory gunfire is prohibited and can be dangerous.

“Whether that’s straight up, at an angle, it’s going to come down at some point,” said Ofc. Jonathan Tolentino, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Dept.

Tolentino said perpetrators can be “hard to trace back,” but people who are caught can face punishment.

“If we are able to go back and find who it is, they can face jail time and fines,” Tolentino said.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers responded to multiple calls Saturday night, and at least one person has been arrested. The batch arrest report for that night was not yet posted by the time of publication.

Combs said alarming statistics from the Center for Disease Control show celebratory gunfire can dramatically increase the risk of harm, and even bullets coming down can gain enough velocity to pierce someone’s skull. She said people shooting in this context are either ignorant or have no regard for human life.

“They know that a gun can kill, and they shoot it anyway,” Combs said.

Combs said she fears people will not take this seriously until someone gets injured. “When somebody finally gets hurt or killed, then the seriousness ratchets up, and the response ratchets up,” Combs said.