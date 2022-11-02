LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As Little Rock police are now investigating the 71st homicide of 2022, increasing the number of unsolved homicides to 18, the family of one of the victims pleads for help

Daniel Duguid is the victim in one of the 18 unsolved homicide cases. He was shot and killed on July 11 at Northwick Court in Little Rock.

Sabrina Blevins, Duguid’s mother, says it’s startling she will never see her son’s smile again.

“He was super kind, very intelligent, playful, he was kind of a nerd,” Blevins said.

Duguid’s sister, Destaney, says it’s painful they still have no answers on who’s responsible.

“We really would like answers and that we need someone to come forward who was there that day, because he wasn’t alone,” Destaney said.

Blevins expressed how widespread cases like this are for families like hers.

“The fact that there are so many families that are going through what we’re going through right now. It’s perplexing,” Blevins said.

“This is the first time they’ve asked for witnesses, and from what we’ve talked about to other people, we know there were people there,” Destaney said.

Every day that goes by, she hopes for justice and misses her best friend, her little brother.

“He was a large piece of me, and I don’t know what to do without that piece,” Destaney said.

Those with information on Duguid’s or any other unsolved case is urged to call the Little Rock Police Department. The call can be anonymous.