LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock woman said she was shot after opening her apartment door when she woke up to the sound of gunshots Tuesday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Auxora Road just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said that the woman who had been shot told officers that she was asleep on the couch when she heard the gunshots. She told police that she opened the door to look for another person in the area, according to the police report.

That is when the woman said that she realized she had been shot in her arm, police said. Officials said that she sustained a minor cut to her arm and leg.

The police report stated that a witness saw what appeared to be his neighbor’s grey pickup truck and a black vehicle speeding off from the apartment complex during the time the shooting.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have not released any suspect information in this incident.