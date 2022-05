LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a man injured in a shooting last week has died.

Police said the shooting happened April 23 in the 2000 block of South Monroe Street shortly before midnight.

According to police, a witness claimed to have seen two white females leave the area northbound in a tan Cadillac sedan.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

This marks the city’s 31st homicide of the year.