LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating two men who were shot in a residential area near Little Rock’s downtown Thursday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the scene of the shooting at 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive at 3:15 p.m.

Officers report the men’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No information was released on what led to the shooting or if there were any additional injuries at the scene.

