LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are on the scene where SWAT has been called in to a home in Little Rock near Mabelvale Pike.

Police said SWAT was called into the 7000 block of Shetland Drive and they are asking for everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

Police said there was a disturbance with a weapon reported at the home around 2:30 pm Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.