Little Rock police searching for suspect information in deadly July shooting on Mabelvale Plaza Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person who they say shot and killed a 21-year-old on July 18.

According to investigators, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 10000 block of Mablevale Plaza Drive and discovered the body of Adrian Jennings inside a 2005 maroon Ford 500.

Police said there was also a minor in the vehicle who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jennings body was taken to a coroner for autopsy, while the minor was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and treated for injuries.

There is currently a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660 or at the LRPD tip line at 501-371-4636. All callers can remain anonymous.