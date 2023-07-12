LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are looking for a second person involved in a shooting that left two people dead Tuesday.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that 22-year-old Tyree Waters is wanted for capital murder in connection to the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Broderick Ray and 36-year-old Brandon Ray.

According to the LRPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Broderick and Brandon Ray suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded and tried to give aid to both men, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies of both victims were taking to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Officers said that 54-year-old Tyrone Nutt was also found shot on the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment. During the investigation, detectives developed Nutt as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him.

The police report notes the situation started as an argument before escalating to gunfire.

Nutt is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center. He has been arraigned on two counts of capital murder.

Anyone with information on the incident or Waters whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.