Little Rock police searching for man associated with shots fired incident

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said the suspect has been arrested. The suspect is being sought by Little Rock police. The story has been corrected.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are searching for a man after an early morning shooting Friday morning in the 3300 block of Whitfield Street.

According to investigators, the victim discovered 36-year-old Ralph Smith ripping an air conditioning unit out of her window.

The victim told police that Smith shot at her with a revolver when she confronted him and then ran away.

Investigators discovered three bullet holes in the wall across from the window.

There were four other people inside the home when the shooting happened, but no one was hurt.

If you see Smith or know where he may be, call Little Rock police at 501-404-3035.