LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said that a 16 and 17-year-old were injured in a shooting at a local park Friday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers received calls about a shootout at Benny Craig Park around 2:47 p.m. Police said the teens were shot after witnesses say two men began shooting into a crowd of people at the park.

Officers said that the two teenagers drove themselves to a local hospital. The police report said that the car was also shot and damaged in the shooting. Officials with the LRPD said Monday that the two are still in the hospital and stable.

Police said that a witness told them her house was struck in the shooting while two children were inside. The police report does not say that the witness and children were injured in the shooting.

Witnesses told police that the men in the shooting possibly left the scene in a black van, the police report said.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.