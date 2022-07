LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a deadly shooting early Monday evening near Reservoir Road.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Northwick Court around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say there is at least one person dead at the scene. There are no details at this time on if there are any other victims in this incident.

The killing marks the 44th homicide in Little Rock so far in 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.