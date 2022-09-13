LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting at a west Little Rock apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department reported a woman was shot at Westridge Place Apartments at about 3:30 p.m. Earlier reports from the LRPD had identified the victim as a man.

Shortly after 5 p.m., authorities said the victim was in critical condition. There was also no information on if there are any other injuries at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to be “domestic in nature.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.